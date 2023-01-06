COVID-19 Daily Update 1-6-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 6, 2023, there are currently 1,565 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,721 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Mason County, a 96-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old male from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Morgan County, a 74-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Marion County, and an 87-year old female from Jackson County.

“Vaccines are safe and effective,” Jeffrey H. Coben, M.D., Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We can all do our part to end the pandemic by getting a COVID vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (126), Boone (28), Braxton (5), Brooke (18), Cabell (74), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (5), Fayette (34), Gilmer (3), Grant (4), Greenbrier (25), Hampshire (16), Hancock (13), Hardy (12), Harrison (73), Jackson (20), Jefferson (58), Kanawha (148), Lewis (17), Lincoln (47), Logan (15), McDowell (18), Marion (62), Marshall (18), Mason (37), Mercer (76), Mineral (23), Mingo (32), Monongalia (51), Monroe (14), Morgan (13), Nicholas (24), Ohio (23), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (11), Preston (18), Putnam (39), Raleigh (99), Randolph (17), Ritchie (17), Roane (11), Summers (9), Taylor (28), Tucker (6), Tyler (10), Upshur (33), Wayne (13), Webster (7), Wetzel (11), Wirt (1), Wood (58), Wyoming (25). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit

vaccines.gov

,

vaccinate.wv.gov

, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19

testing locations page

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.