Notice of Funding Availability - GreenWrench Technical Assistance Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide technical assistance for the GreenWrench Technical Assistance Program (“GW Tech”). GW Tech connects automotive repair businesses (“shops”) with subject matter experts who provide knowledge, resources, and motivation to shift the culture at District auto shops to one that (1) embraces sustainability, (2) encourages and tracks the adoption of pollution prevention (P2) measures, and (3) provides shops with less-toxic products to sample and test. The amount available for the project is $208,000 for two years.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-796” in the subject line for the GreenWrench Technical Assistance Grant” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 6, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.