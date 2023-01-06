Pelosi Statement on Two Years Since January 6th Insurrection

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement commemorating two years since the January 6th insurrection:

“Two years ago today, our nation watched in horror as a terrorist mob stormed the Capitol grounds in a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power.

“The January 6th insurrection shook our Republic to its core – and left behind physical scars and emotional trauma on members of our Congressional community and our Country that endure to this day. What was a day of unimaginable horror was also a moment of extraordinary heroism, as courageous law enforcement officers stared down the insurrectionists to protect the Capitol. We are forever grateful to these heroes, and we continue to pray for the fallen, the afflicted and their families.

“Yet the violent assault did not deter us from upholding our oath. On January 6th, we returned to the Chamber and certified the election results to prove to the world that our Democracy stood strong. And with patriotism and persistence, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack worked on a bipartisan basis to uncover the truth of that dark day.

“January 6th marks the Feast of the Epiphany in the Catholic tradition. As we commemorate two years since the insurrection, let us pray that this day continues to serve as an epiphany for our nation: to heal the wounds that remain and to preserve American Democracy, what Lincoln called ‘the last best hope of earth.’”