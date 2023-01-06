Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,985 in the last 365 days.

Ascend Source Selects Cortavo as its Managed IT Service Provider

Ascend Source has selected Cortavo to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications.

ATLANTA (PRWEB) January 06, 2023

Cortavo proudly announces their recent selection by Ascend Source to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications. With these new changes in place, Ascend Source will be able to hand off their IT growth challenges to Cortavo while they focus their time and attention on their clients.

Through discussions with Ascend Source COO Lauren Reinhertz and Executive Assistant Marianne Nurmi, it became clear to Cortavo's IT team that a growing business like Ascend Source began facing the need to scale their infrastructure. Furthermore, as Ascend Source must frequently relay sensitive customer information across their organization, enhancing cybersecurity became imperative as well. The best fit for Ascend Source was Cortavo's Productivity plan, which provided all these necessary features, backed by unlimited service desk support. Cortavo's Productivity plan will consolidate all IT efforts at Ascend Source, stabilize their costs and free up their time to ensure a more seamless, secure and productive work environment.

"As Ascend Source grew, so did our technology needs, especially being an 100% remote organization," said Lauren Reinhertz, Chief Operating Officer. "We chose Cortavo to help us manage our computer fleet, security and support. Cortavo will give us the scale and expertise our business requires."

"This will be a great win for Ascend Source," stated Tiffany Bloomsky, President of Cortavo. "Despite being a good problem to have in some respects, growth itself remains a common IT challenge. Fortunately, Ascend Source has proactively gotten out ahead of these challenges by opting for managed IT."

About Ascend Source

After years of experience within the SAP channel, the founders of Ascend Source identified a gap in the SAP Partner Ecosystem. While partners were focused on the delivery of deals sold, building a sustainable relationship with SAP was often overlooked. Ascend Source built a compelling model that enables SAP partners to grow their business by becoming more strategic and a true value-add to SAP in partnership with Ascend Source. This model allows SAP AEs to strengthen their position within their accounts by leveraging partner successes and reference customers, thus creating repeatable wins for both partners and SAP. For more information, visit Ascend Source at https://ascend-source.com/.

Connect with Ascend Source on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascendsource/about/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendSource

About Cortavo

Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution providing unlimited service desk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, computer hardware and software necessary to manage small to medium-sized business technology needs at a flat monthly fee. Cortavo is based in Atlanta, GA and supports thousands of small business employees throughout the southeastern United States. For more information about Cortavo and its services, visit http://www.Cortavo.com.

Connect with Cortavo on social media and online:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cortavo/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cortavo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CortavoByAventisSystems/
G2: https://www.g2.com/products/cortavo/reviews
Clutch: https://clutch.co/profile/cortavo#summary

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19092819.htm

You just read:

Ascend Source Selects Cortavo as its Managed IT Service Provider

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.