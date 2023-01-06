Neha Gupta Joins Learning Pool’s Board of Directors
Learning Pool, a leading global provider of corporate learning, has announced the appointment of Neha Gupta as a non-executive member of its board.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in GRC and learning, Neha is widely regarded as one of the most innovative Ethics & Compliance voices in the space, helping thousands of companies manage their conduct risk and adopt new ways of implementing DOJ-ready Ethics & Compliance programs. She joins the board as a non-executive member to provide independent advice as the company continues its growth in Europe and North America. To the role, Neha brings invaluable strategic experience, technical expertise and innovative thinking as former CEO of True Office Learning (acquired by Learning Pool in January 2022) - a company that was spun out from the New York Stock Exchange to later serve dozens of Fortune 100 enterprises with its revolutionary, measurable adaptive learning.
“Neha is uniquely qualified to help strengthen our board,” said Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool. “She brings deep industry knowledge and customer insight, and has a proven track record of disrupting the status quo through innovative solutions.” He continued, “She’s a real trailblazer in the Ethics & Compliance industry. Her leadership is held in very high regard by all who know and work with her.”
Echoing Ben’s enthusiasm, Neha commented, “This is an exciting time to be able to support Learning Pool as it continues to innovate across all aspects of Enterprise learning. I’m looking forward to building on the company's reputation and shaping the future of digital learning, not just for compliance, but for all aspects of the employee readiness spectrum, from onboarding, on-the-job performance to upskilling. We are just getting started on the journey to consistently create extraordinary outcomes for our customers and their employees through technology and data insights.”
Prior to her role as CEO, Neha served as Senior Director of Learning Solutions & Strategic Initiatives at NYSE Governance Services, leading all product strategy and development initiatives for the business. Neha has also held various executive roles across financial services, technology and non-profit organizations, leading critical global functions and delivering on strategic change management initiatives. An innovation catalyst and established cognitive science and data enthusiast, Neha has been a featured speaker across various industry events and media outlets. She holds an MBA in Global Business & Strategy from Rutgers Business School and B.E. from Honors School of Engineering at Rutgers in Electrical and Computer Engineering.
About Learning Pool
Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you’ll find Learning Pool.
Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Proudly serving thousands of global organizations and their learners, Learning Pool’s AI-powered learning platform, with integrated skills profiles, combines technology and adaptive content to provide actionable insight on every learner’s performance. Trusted by some of the world’s largest food manufacturers and retailers, global finance and insurance leaders and well-known NGO and sports associations, we help companies increase productivity, achieve higher retention rates and reduce costs through more efficient learning.
Our industry-leading customer experience and award-winning tech enable organizations to identify skills gaps in order to produce a highly skilled workforce prepared for whatever the future might bring.
