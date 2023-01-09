An eye-opening experience for Local Talents at the Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022
In the picture: Participants Holding Representative Flags of Every Participating Nation at Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022 Photo from: Team Nila Content Producer, Eric Koh
I’m excited for the opportunity to represent Singapore, to compete with other people from other countries, and I hope to be able to make my country proud”SINGAPORE, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup (SIRGC) kicked off on December 16 to 18 at the OCBC Arena, to the delight of many Singaporean gymnasts, who were thrilled to finally be able to compete in an international tournament without traveling outside of home ground.
— Pan Annan, fifteen-year-old National Squad member
Rhythmic gymnastics (RG) is an Olympic sport that is perhaps most known and practiced on the European continent. In Singapore, the sport has been growing in popularity in recent years, alongside its close counterpart, Artistic Gymnastics. This year, the largest Rhythmic Gymnastics event ever held in Singapore, SIRGC, aims to be the catalyst to springboard the sport into further mainstream attention and popularity.
For the first time, Singaporean gymnasts do not have to leave their shores to participate in an international Rhythmic Gymnastics event. Instead, Singapore became the host for 13 different participating nations with substantial delegate sizes.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent Singapore, to compete with other people from other countries, and I hope to be able to make my country proud,” Pan Annan, fifteen-year-old National Squad member and Junior Asian Championships participant, stated.
Pan Annan started training in rhythmic gymnastics at Bianka Panova Academy at the age of eight and she has been representing Singapore in various competitions such as the Junior Asian Championships. She saw the event as an excellent opportunity to gain experience and exposure, by getting the chance to watch, interact and learn from gymnasts from all over the world, some of them reigning champions themselves.
SIRGC is hosted by Bianka Panova Academy, in partnership with Sport SG. The Head Judge for the event is FIG Brevet 1 Judge Madam Filipa Filipova, who has been the main judge of Bulgaria for the last 6-7 years.
Our local gymnastics clubs and gymnasts also jumped at the opportunity to participate in a special Meet-And-Greet session with the guests-of-honor, the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics group who were the gold medallists at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well as to participate in an exclusive Master Class conducted by them. Many were inspired after meeting the Olympic Champions face-to-face and were further motivated to develop the Singapore RG landscape into a thriving and buzzing scene with the commitment to grow the next generation of athletes to go head-to-head with international champions.
With the successful completion of SIRGC, Singapore now boasts a mainstay event specifically for Rhythmic Gymnastics. Local gymnasts will now have an international event to look forward to every year.
About Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy:
Last 15 November 2022, Bianka Panova Academy celebrated its 7th year of providing all-day sport and motion art activities for youth ages 4 – 18 with a clear focus on strong rhythmic gymnastics foundations. With rhythmic gymnastics as their foundation, the Academy seeks to empower youths to unlock their potential and promote and uncover the power of Rhythmic Gymnastics as a source of alternative education. The Academy has since participated in 21 global competitions with stellar performances, including the Junior Asian Championships 2022, and the Jewish Olympics: Maccabiah Games 2022.
