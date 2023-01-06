Kiên Giang looks to attract projects worth $182 million

VIETNAM, January 6 - KIÊN GIANG — This year, the province of Kiên Giang in the Mekong Delta aims to secure investment in six projects covering a total of 69ha, with a registered investment capital of approximately VNĐ4.3 trillion (US$182.2 million).

The province also strives to disburse capital out of budget to implement projects at about VNĐ24 trillion.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Lâm Minh Thành emphasised that the province is focused on completing the planning of Kiên Giang Province in the 2021–30 period, submitting it to the Government for approval and announcing the plan according to regulations.

The province willl review, update and supplement the list of projects calling for investment of non-budget capital in the 2021–25 period to serve as a basis for promoting investment attraction and granting a new decision to approve the policy for project investment.

The province will implement preferential policies to attract investment.

In addition, functional sectors will strengthen inspection and supervision of off-budget investment projects in association with urging investors to start the implementation of projects which have completed investment procedures, land allocation and construction permits and speeding up the construction progress of ongoing projects.

The province will also promptly remove difficulties and obstacles for projects due to land acquisition by the State, speed up the progress of compensation and site clearance, and allocate land to investors to implement projects that are still behind schedule, especially projects in Phú Quốc City.

In addition, if investors prolong the implementation time, the province resolutely withdraws the project's policy, per regulations.

By the end of last year, the province had withdrawn 294 projects, with a total area of more than 11,866ha.

The province issued nine new decisions approving investment policies and registration certificates, with a total area of more than 131ha and a total registered investment capital of over VNĐ8.38 trillion last year.

Compared to 2021, the number of decisions was reduced by eight and total registered investment capital increased by more than VNĐ5.3 trillion.

The province has attracted 775 projects, covering about 32,510ha, with a total registered capital investment of more than VNĐ606.9 billion.

According to the Việt Nam Federation of Trade and Industry (VCCI), in the field of investment attraction, Kiên Giang Province is third in the Mekong Delta, only after Long An Province and Cần Thơ City.

However, attracting investment and implementing projects in the province has not met the investment needs and exploited the full potential and advantages of the province.

A provincial leader pointed out that solving administrative procedures and coordinating between departments, branches and localities in supporting and removing difficulties for investors are still slow and time-consuming, affecting the project implementation progress and the number of new construction projects.

In addition, the implementation of compensation and site clearance faces many difficulties. Therefore, the handover of the site to investors is prolonged. Some projects have had to adjust their completion schedule many times. — VNS