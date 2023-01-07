Bulgarian Olympic Champions Hold Masterclass in Singapore
Our young gymnasts had such an inspiring masterclass conducted by the Bulgarian Group”SINGAPORE, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 19, 2022 marked the last day of the inaugural Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup (SIRGC) where Olympic Champions Simona Dyankova, Madlen Radukanova, Stefani Kiryakova, Laura Traets, and Erika Zafirova shared their rhythmic gymnastics expertise with the participants of the event.
— gape Rhythmic Gymnastics from Singapore
The quintet ended Russia’s 21-year Olympic streak in the All-Around category during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Their reputation certainly preceded them when they arrived, for the first time, in Singapore where delegates from 13 nations had gathered for the first-ever SIRGC, all excited to meet the Olympic Champions.
“One can only imagine the blood, sweat, and tears behind their success,” Cecilia Chia Shing Eng said, founder of D’Gymnastique Academy from Singapore, one of the many local participants at the Olympic Champions’ masterclass.
Kiryakova, in an interview with The Straits Times, said that when they were younger it was really important for them to see the great “examples” for themselves, the exemplary gymnasts who went to competitions and won medals.
Their turn has now arrived to be the examples themselves. The Olympic Champions acknowledge that it is a huge responsibility to inspire the next generation of rhythmic gymnasts, but they are thrilled to be the ones to do it.
For the local Singaporean gymnasts here, the masterclass was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to be up close and personal to the Olympians was a highlight for them during the SIRGC event. “Our young gymnasts had such an inspiring masterclass conducted by the Bulgarian Group,” Agape Rhythmic Gymnastics from Singapore shared. Many of them prepared questions for the Olympians during a Meet-And-Greet session held on the first day of SIRGC, and even stayed behind after the Masterclass on the last day for an exclusive autograph session with the Bulgarian group. The buzz and excitement in the air was unmistakable as the young gymnasts in Singapore met their heroes for the first time.
Wanjun Gymnastics Club from Thailand also quipped that they felt “glad to meet these inspiring ladies” and thanked them for spreading the love for Rhythmic Gymnastics to the future generations.
About Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy:
Last 15 November 2022, Bianka Panova Academy celebrated its 7th year of providing all-day sport and motion art activities for youth ages 4 – 18 with a clear focus on strong rhythmic gymnastics foundations. With rhythmic gymnastics as their foundation, the Academy seeks to empower youths to unlock their potential and promote and uncover the power of Rhythmic Gymnastics as a source of alternative education. The Academy has since participated in 21 global competitions with stellar performances, including the Junior Asian Championships 2022, and the Jewish Olympics: Maccabiah Games 2022.
