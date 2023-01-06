Rhythmic Gymnastics, First Event Since Singapore Sports Hub Takeover
In the picture: Ayala Michaely, Singaporean rhythmic gymnast. Photo from: Team Nila Content Producer, Ken Chia
Singapore Sports Hub (SSH) opens its doors to Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG) for the first time ever.SINGAPORE, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 10, 2022, the government formally took over the largest sports facility in the country, beginning a new chapter for the Singapore Sports Hub. Under this new leadership, the Singapore Sports Hub has lined up a series of new events and community activities.
From December 9, 2022, to January 2023, several new events and community activities will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub. The public may anticipate a diverse and interesting schedule of neighborhood activities, holiday festivities, sporting events, live music performances, and foreign concerts and events.
True to its goal to be the region’s premier sports destination where local athletes, families, and friends can catch some live sports and entertainment, Singapore Sports Hub (SSH) opens its doors to Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG) for the first time ever.
One of the first events since the takeover is the inaugural Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022 (SIRGC) which was held last December 16 - 18, 2022.
The SIRGC is a partnership between Sport Singapore and the Bianka Panova Academy, a sports and arts organization run by Olympian and nine-time world champion Bianka Panova.
CEO of Sport Singapore Mr. Lim Teck Yin welcomed SIRGC delegates from 13 different nations, with over 100 local participants.
Not only did he present awards to the winners and interacted with our Singaporean athletes, he also met the guests-of-honour for SIRGC, 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medallists for RG, Bulgaria’s Simona Dyankova, Madlen Radukanova, Stefani Kiryakova, Laura Traets, and Erika Zafirova.
Rhythmic Gymnastics is a growing sport in Singapore, and SIRGC aims to be the catalyst to further promote RG into mainstream attention.
Together with Sport Singapore, Bianka Panova Academy is looking forward to using SSH’s top-of-the-line facilities as the main venue for SIRGC in the coming years.
About Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy:
Last 15 November 2022, Bianka Panova Academy celebrated its 7th year of providing all-day sport and motion art activities for youth ages 4 – 18 with a clear focus on strong rhythmic gymnastics foundations. With rhythmic gymnastics as their foundation, the Academy seeks to empower youths to unlock their potential and promote and uncover the power of Rhythmic Gymnastics as a source of alternative education. The Academy has since participated in 21 global competitions with stellar performances, including the Junior Asian Championships 2022, and the Jewish Olympics: Maccabiah Games 2022.
