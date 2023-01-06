Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,133 in the last 365 days.

Google Announces ISO/IEC 5230:2020 Conformant Program

The OpenChain Project

The OpenChain Project

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google, an OpenChain Governing Board member and early adopter of the first generation OpenChain standard for open source license compliance, has announced formal adoption of ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance.

“Google has been at the forefront of open source development and the compliant use of open source from its earliest days,” says Hilary Richardson, Open Source Attorney at Google. “The Google Open Source Programs Office prides itself on bringing the best of open source to Google and the best of Google to open source. Responsible use of open source includes respecting developers through compliant use of their code. Google’s participation in the OpenChain project is an important part of supporting industry maturity and predictability in open source compliance.”

“Google has long been a driver of the OpenChain Project, and has been pivotal in the development and granting of ISO/IEC 5230,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Their conformance announcement aligns their OpenChain program with our shared industry norm, and serves as inspiration for the cloud supply chain and beyond.”

About the OpenChain Project

The OpenChain Project has an extensive global community that involves thousands of companies collaborating to make the supply chain quicker, more effective and more efficient. We work together to create trust between entities around open source. Our job is to increase trust in the open source supply chain. We do this by maintaining ISO/IEC 5230:2020, the International Standard for open source license compliance, and our Security Assurance Reference Specification. We also have a large global community where knowledge is shared to reduce friction and increase efficiency across all aspects of open source process management.

Learn more:
https://www.openchainproject.org

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world’s largest non-profit connecting global technical experts, and providing them with a neutral and trusted platform to develop open source projects. Founded in 2000 as the home of the Linux Kernel, the Linux Foundation has grown to host hundreds of open source projects, with a community spanning 2,950+ members, 540,000+ contributing developers, and 19,000+ contributing companies.

Learn more:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org

Shane Coughlan
OpenChain Project
+81 80-4035-8083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Google Announces ISO/IEC 5230:2020 Conformant Program

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.