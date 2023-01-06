Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,978 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ VCOR/ DC x2

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

 

 

CASE#: 23B50000465

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven 

 

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 1/5/23, 1930 hours 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Road, Leicester 

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon 

 

AGE: 36 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT 

 

VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

 

 

ACCUSED: Barbara Bridgmon 

 

AGE: 66

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT 

 

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

 

 

VICTIM: Justin LaFave

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT 

 

 

VICTIM: Tina Taylor 

 

AGE: 47 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

On 1/5/23 at approximately 1930 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a dispute at a residence located on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Christopher Bridgmon (36) of Leicester, VT violated three sets of court-ordered conditions of release by contacting Justin LaFave (37) and Tina Taylor (47), both also of Leicester. Investigation also revealed Barbara Bridgmon (66) of Leicester, joined Christopher in causing public annoyance by making unreasonable noise at night.

 

 

 

Christopher was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Christopher was released with a new set of conditions. Both Christopher and Barbara were cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/23, 1230 hours 

 

COURT: Addison 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

 

BAIL: N/A 

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Christopher), NOT AVAILABLE (Barbara)

 

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ VCOR/ DC x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.