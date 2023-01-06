New Haven Barracks/ VCOR/ DC x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B50000465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 1/5/23, 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Road, Leicester

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Barbara Bridgmon

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

VICTIM: Justin LaFave

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VICTIM: Tina Taylor

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/5/23 at approximately 1930 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a dispute at a residence located on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester. Investigation revealed Christopher Bridgmon (36) of Leicester, VT violated three sets of court-ordered conditions of release by contacting Justin LaFave (37) and Tina Taylor (47), both also of Leicester. Investigation also revealed Barbara Bridgmon (66) of Leicester, joined Christopher in causing public annoyance by making unreasonable noise at night.

Christopher was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Christopher was released with a new set of conditions. Both Christopher and Barbara were cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/6/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Christopher), NOT AVAILABLE (Barbara)

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.