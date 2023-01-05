$37.6M Task Order Awarded for Trident Training Facility Kings Bay Additions

The new additions include a Strategic Systems Program (SSP) Missile Control Center Team Trainer and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Weapons Handling System Team Trainer.

“The procurement process for this project had a very strict schedule in order to meet mission deadlines of the supported commands,” said Lindsay Betteridge, supervisory contract specialist for NAVFAC Southeast. “The project was procured as a task order through the NAVFAC Southeast Area of Operations (AO) large area MACC. MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.”

The work to be performed includes foundations, superstructure, metal and precast panels, interior finishes, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection, electrical, communications, and security systems and incidental related work.

Also included involves work to both physical and utility connections to the existing building. Site work includes concrete and asphalt pavement, storm water features, utility distributions, erosion control measures, and laydown areas.

The TTFKB mission is to train officers and enlisted personnel in the necessary knowledge and skills required to build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining the Trident submarine and all associated systems.

NAVFAC Southeast plans, designs, builds, and maintains resilient facilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and other Department of Defense and Federal agencies, while enabling Naval environmental readiness and supporting the Fleet’s strategic deterrence mission. NAVFAC Southeast leverages world-class technical expertise and innovation to enhance shore readiness in alignment with Fleet priorities and delivers contingency engineering support for military installations located in the southeast area of operations.