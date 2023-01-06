Updated** Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Department of Economic Opportunity highlights Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to Florida businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a result of Hurricane Nicole and are not eligible for regular state or Federal Reemployment Assistance benefits. Eligible Floridians who lost whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Nicole are encouraged to submit a claim at www.FloridaJobs.org.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is currently accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to those who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits and the individual meets one of the following requirements: