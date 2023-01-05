Probate Form Changes Take Effect

The Supreme Court of Ohio has updated parts of the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio that focus on standard probate forms.

The amendments create a form to order disbursement of an attorney decedent’s trust accounts, create a set of forms for name-change and name-conformity applications, and amend existing forms related to settling a minor’s claim to account for depositing the proceeds into a trust.

Among the changes that went into effect on Jan. 1 are: