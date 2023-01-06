Learning to Read: New Testament Stories Audiobook
EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning to Read: New Testament Stories audiobook makes New Testament stories come alive for children of all ages! Your child will hear exciting stories by voice actress, Trista Shaye. Trista has a unique talent for audiobook sound effects that will capture your child's attention and make them feel immersed in each story.
Learning to Read: New Testament Stories audiobook is a gift your child will cherish as they listen to stories about the life of Jesus. Your child will learn to love Jesus as they follow Him with stories of His birth, childhood, teachings, and return to earth.
Your child will hear amazing stories that captivate their heart while being introduced to Bible vocabulary. Learning to Read: New Testament Stories is especially designed for children, homeschoolers, and ESL learners who want to improve their reading skills with new vocabulary words. Learning to read has never been this easy. It makes bedtime stories fun time!
The audiobook sample gives you the option to hear the first story “Jesus” for free. These stories will engage your child while they learn more about God.
“Excited I got the book today. It is very well written and easy to follow. Love to listen to the stories.” - Lori
Learning to Read: New Testament Stories is also available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and e-book.
About the Author
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master’s degree in reading. Faith is a published author of three other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, good movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit us at ChristiansForever.com.
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
Christians Forever
faithsf@christiansforever.com
