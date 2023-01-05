Submit Release
District 12 Roadways Reopen Following Downed Trees and Flooding

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of state roadways previously closed due to downed trees and flooding have now reopened.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  
  
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.  

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.  
  
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 (office) 724.323.7663 (cell) or mmaczko@pa.gov  

