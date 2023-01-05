Core Boring Work Scheduled on Route 255 North of Treasure Lake Gate

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County.

Starting Wednesday, January 18 and running through Friday, January 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near Hungry Hollow Road. The core boring work is being done in relation to a future bridge replacement project on Route 255. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

In order to perform the work, an alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by flaggers in the roadway. Drivers should anticipate short travel delays as this work takes place during daylight hours.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 mfannin@pa.gov

