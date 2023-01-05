​ PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 6, Section 451 over Delaware River Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Matamoras Borough, Pike County, PA & City of Port Jervis, Orange County, NY

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 6, Section 451, over Delaware River Bridge Rehabilitation Project. This plans display will be held online.



The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over the Delaware River that provides a two-lane bridge, addresses structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

The SR 6 Section 451 project involves improvements to the crossing of SR 6 over the Delaware River in Matamoras Borough, Pike County, PA and the City of Port Jervis, Orange County, NY. The project proposes to replace the deck and sidewalks of the existing bridge with a new concrete deck and sidewalks. Additional structure work being proposed includes structural steel repairs, complete painting of the bridge, installation of new expansion joints, and repair to deteriorated portions of the substructures. Roadway improvements associated with the project include full-depth reconstruction only in the vicinity of the bridge, providing lane and shoulder widths meeting current design criteria. Additionally, new pavement markings will be provided throughout the project limits. Utility conflicts are not anticipated for this project. New drainage features will be added to the bridge deck and off-structure roadway drainage updated as necessary.

The existing bridge is not historic and does not contribute to any adjacent historic districts. No significant historical or cultural resources are present within the project site. There are no wetlands present within the project limits and no other environmentally sensitive resources will be affected by the project.

The bridge rehabilitation is expected to be constructed in three stages while maintaining both lanes of traffic at all times. Access to adjacent driveways and intersections will be maintained throughout the duration of the project, however, some turning movements associated with Delaware Drive will be restricted during certain stages of the project. Construction is expected to begin during the summer of 2024 and extend through 2025.

The plans display will be held online and will be available from January 6, 2023 to February 3, 2023. Online information, including detailed project information and comment form can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website: SR 6 Section 451 Bridge Project (pa.gov).

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Summer Koziel, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-4048 or skoziel@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570-963-4044

