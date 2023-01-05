Route 8 Northbound Closed in Irwin Township, Venango County

The northbound lane of Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County is closed from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the on ramp for Georgetown Road due to a multi-vehicle crash.



A detour is posted, and the roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

