Closure of Port Royal Bridge Sees Second Delay

As the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Norfolk Southern Railroad continue coordination for repair work on a Route 75 bridge in Port Royal, a second delay for closing the bridge has become necessary. No new date has been set for the closure. PennDOT will issue an update on this project before the bridge is closed and the detour goes into effect.

Once closed, PennDOT anticipates the bridge remaining closed through June 30 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Port Royal.

Preliminary work started last September with the demolition of a two-story building on Second Street in Port Royal. Overall work on the project involves partial removal of the existing structure and construction of its replacement, approach paving, drainage improvements, water and sewer line replacements, sidewalk and guide rail replacement, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4 million project.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.                                  

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423  mfannin@pa.gov

# # #


