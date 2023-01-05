Bridge Repair to Begin on Gum Tree Road in Highland Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on the Gum Tree Road bridge over branch of Doe Run in Highland Township, Chester County under a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Friday, January 20, through early February, a 24/7 road closure is scheduled on Gum Tree Road between Friends Meeting House Road and Gibble Road. During the closure, motorists are directed to use Route 10 (Limestone Road/Church Street), Route 372 (First Avenue/Valley Road/Strasburg Road), and southbound Route 82 (Doe Run Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. The schedule is weather dependent.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, NJ, is the general contractor on this $3.2 million bridge repair project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

PennDOT's contractor will address undermining or scour by repairing and reinforcing the support systems and foundations of the 17 damaged structures to maintain them as safe and efficient crossings for the traveling public.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

