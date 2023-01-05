Gov. Kemp: Longtime Kia and HMG Supplier to Build Manufacturing Facility in Bulloch County

GEORGIA, January 5 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County.

"We're proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the record-breaking jobs and investments that are on their way to the Peach State," said Governor Brian Kemp. "This great company will be able to serve the Hyundai Metaplant well from Statesboro, where it will find a welcoming community of hardworking Georgians and close proximity to our ports system."

Established in 1984, Ecoplastic Corporation is a Korea-based company that manufactures plastic automobile parts for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other suppliers. Ecoplastic is a Tier-1 supplier for Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and Kia and engages in the manufacturing of automotive interior and exterior plastic parts, including bumpers, consoles, trims, and plastic molds.

"Ecoplastic Corporation is honored to be engaged in establishing a production facility for electric vehicle parts in Bulloch County, Georgia," said Shang Han, President and CEO of Ecoplastic. "By increasing new jobs within the area and providing a stable supply of high quality products to our client, HMGMA, we look forward to contributing to the economic development of the State of Georgia and Bulloch County. We sincerely appreciate the support of the State and County governments, and Ecoplastic will do our best to preserve a continuous and mutually beneficial relationship."

Ecoplastic’s new facility will be located at 4822 Highway 301 South Register near Statesboro. The new plant, capable of injection molding and painting, will produce exterior parts, bumpers and garnishes, interior parts, consoles, and trims for electric vehicles. The company expects to begin operations by October 2024 and will be hiring for HR, finance, parts development, quality control, facility maintenance, injection, and paint production positions. Interested individuals can learn more about Ecoplastic at www.eco-plastic.com.

"We are honored to welcome Ecoplastic to Bulloch County," said Development Authority of Bulloch County Chair Billy Allen. "We are pleased that this important Hyundai supplier has chosen our community, and we’re confident that our location, workforce, and quality of life will help them succeed here."

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bulloch County, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.

"Ecoplastic has decades of experience as a supplier for Kia and Hyundai, and we’re excited to welcome them to Georgia," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "As we continue to build the supplier network for the Hyundai metaplant in Bryan County, we are excited to see suppliers spread out across the region – providing well-paying, high-tech manufacturing jobs for Georgians. Congratulations to Ecoplastic, Bulloch County, and all the partners involved!"

Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, more than 30 EV-related projects have announced more than $21 billion in investment and announced more than 26,300 jobs in Georgia. On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in neighboring Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. In addition to Hyundai's direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers connected to the project were predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state. Projects announced to date have already exceeded this amount.

About Ecoplastic Corporation

Ecoplastic Corporation was established in June 1984 as Apollo Ind Co., Ltd. It established its first Technical Research Center in 1987 and was publicly listed on the Korean Stock Exchange in March 2000. As a Tier-1 supplier to Hyundai and Kia, Ecoplastic manufactures automotive interior and exterior plastic parts, including bumpers, console, trims, and plastic molds. It currently employs more than 770 employees and has recorded sales revenue of more than $700 million in 2021.