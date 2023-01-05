Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,005 in the last 365 days.

New study details impacts on food security caused by flooding

A new study by researchers at New York University and other institutions details ways that flooding can affect food security. The study tracked the effects of flooding on 5.6 million people in several African nations.

"Our findings show that floods can impact food security both immediately and in the months after the flood event," says Connor Reed, lead author of the study, which appears in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was supported by two grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation's Growing Convergence Research program, which funds research collaborations addressing a specific, compelling problem.

To gain detailed insights into the impact of flood disasters, Reed, along with NYU's Sonali Shukla McDermid and other colleagues, examined more than a dozen countries across western, eastern and southern Africa.

The results showed that flooding affected approximately 12% of those who experienced food insecurity from 2009 to 2020. Effects included detrimental impacts, as expected, but there were also beneficial impacts. "Excess precipitation may lead to floods that destroy crops in a localized area while being associated with beneficial growing conditions that boost crop production on the country-scale," says study co-author Weston Anderson, a research scientist at the University of Maryland.

The researchers caution that any positive impacts from flooding are not guaranteed, and these findings instead speak to the importance of improved data collection on flooding and food security for disaster response and climate adaptation planning.  

"What we highlight in particular is that flooding has important but complicated impacts on food security at different times and spatial scales," McDermid says. "This is understudied globally."

The results also revealed that flooding significantly affects food security in localized and varied ways, as opposed to uniformly across entire countries. The researchers say this finding indicates that the relationship between flooding and food security is due not to such factors as changes in food prices but instead to impacts on food production such as crop loss, destruction of infrastructure, loss of livelihoods, and water-borne diseases and sanitation deficiencies.

"This research illustrates how cross-disciplinary teams can generate exponential improvements in our understanding of societal problems," says Jeffrey Mantz, a program director at NSF. "This study clarifies and quantifies flooding impacts in ways that will have important benefits for people and communities that are facing increasingly frequent severe weather events."

You just read:

New study details impacts on food security caused by flooding

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.