Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,063 in the last 365 days.

Mativ to Participate in January 2023 CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Mativ Holdings, Inc. ("MATV" or the "Company") MATV announced today that the Company is scheduled to participate in the January 2023 CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, January 11, beginning at 8:45 am E.T. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/cjs5/matv/1613048 or through the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.mativ.com.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company offers a wide range of critical components and engineered solutions to solve our customers' most complex challenges. With over 7,500 employees worldwide, we manufacture on four continents and generate sales in more than 100 countries. The Company's two operating segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing end-markets, from filtration to healthcare to sustainable packaging. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers, and resins to optimize the performance of our customers' products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain, and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005977/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Mativ to Participate in January 2023 CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.