Fleur de Lis Communications earns Canopy Certification

Fleur de Lis Communications Logo Canopy Kentucky Logo

Fleur de Lis Communications becomes first-ever PR/Communications company to hold “Good Business” credential

“FDLC has helped us at Canopy tell our story, so we’re especially excited that they’re now part of that story themselves.” ” — Scott Koloms, Canopy KY Founder & CEO

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleur de Lis Communications (FDLC), a boutique public relations firm based in Louisville, has earned the Canopy Certified Seal. The certification verifies the company’s ongoing commitment to positive social and environmental impact through an assessment of key metrics in leadership, culture, governance, and external impact.

“We’ve long been supporters of Canopy’s mission to make Kentucky first in good business,” said FDLC President Bill Shory. “We’re thrilled to officially join the movement alongside so many other great companies.”

Shory and co-founder Tara Leigh Goode launched Fleur de Lis Communications in 2020, initially offering messaging and media relations support during the COVID-19 pandemic, later expanding into corporate strategy and community relations. Former TV news anchor Taylor Durden joined FDLC as a partner in 2021, adding video production and content creation to the company’s offerings. The firm has now grown to five employees and focuses on telling the stories of people and organizations who are having positive social impact.

The Canopy Certification Process, which launched in June 2022, guides Kentucky businesses towards achieving measurable social and environmental good while operating with the highest ethical standards. Companies complete a series of evaluations in critical areas including DE&I, Health and Safety, and the Environment. Once enrolled, companies have up to 12 months to establish and demonstrate the required standards, and Canopy provides resources and support along the way.

“FDLC has helped us at Canopy tell our story, so we’re especially excited that they’re now part of that story themselves,” said Scott Koloms, Founder & CEO of Canopy KY. “Their certification shows that companies of all sizes can participate, and we hope their involvement in the good business movement will help them continue to grow.”

As a certified company, Fleur de Lis Communications will produce an annual impact report to increase transparency and build trust with customers and employees. All certified companies also commit to continuous improvement each year through a series of electives designed to assess each company’s unique areas of impact.

To learn about the Canopy Certification process, visit https://canopyky.org/certification/.

A list of certified companies is here: https://canopyky.org/canopy-certified-companies/

For more information on Canopy or FDLC, contact: