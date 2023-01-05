Submit Release
Remote Juror Didn't Create Unfair Criminal Trial, 9th Circuit Says

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected Edward Knight’s argument that allowing a juror to participate in his criminal trial over Zoom deprived him of his right to a fair and impartial jury trial and his right to confront witnesses.

