ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 6-9) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Jan. 6-9) in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note : Sections of the southbound I-17 frontage road are scheduled to be closed this weekend in areas between Union Hills Drive and Dunlap Avenue . Consider alternate routes.

Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Dobson Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for pavement improvement project. All north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) for new interchange construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions at 48th Street/SR 143 from 3 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) for bridge construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour : Consider alternate routes, including Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). Allow extra travel time. Note : Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed overnight from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8). Consider detouring on westbound University Drive to 32nd Street. Also : Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed from 3 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).

Eastbound Interstate 10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Road in Buckeye closed for approximately one month from 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 6) until early February for work as part of interchange reconstruction. Detour: Drivers can consider traveling to other nearby I-10 interchanges (including Miller Road or Verrado Way) as part of alternate routes.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.