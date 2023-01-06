Bath Garden Center Would Like to Invite the People of Fort Collins to Fight the Winter Blues with a Gardening Class
Bath Garden Center is excited to announce that they will be offering four gardening classes in January.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center, a retail nursery in Fort Collins, CO, is thrilled to announce its upcoming series of gardening classes. Bath Garden Center is a family-owned and operated garden center that has been serving the Fort Collins area since 1965. They offer a wide range of indoor and outdoor gardening products and services, including a full-line plant nursery, garden center, and greenhouse.
The Bath Garden Center is offering four classes in January:
Jan 7th, 10-11 am Terrariums Class
Jan 14th, 10-11am Bonsai Class
Jan 21st, 10-12 am Houseplant Painting Class
Jan 28th, 10-11 am Fairy Gardening Class
These four classes are designed to help you get your hands dirty and your garden growing. These classes provide an opportunity for people to have fun, make new friends and explore a creative outlet during the long winter months. Details about all of these events are provided on their individual event pages. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online.
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center and Nursery has served the people of Fort Collins, Colorado for the past fifty-eight years. Tom Bath founded Bath Garden Center in 1965 with a pickup truck and a few tools. The nursery and garden center was established organically after Tom began his landscaping company. He purchased some land to store tools and plants after he started his landscaping company, and the nursery and garden center quickly followed. Tom decided to open the retail business after several members of the community stopped by to ask if they could buy a tree or two. Bath Garden Center has since expanded to include a boutique, a garden center, and landscaping services. In recent years, they have grown their business to include online sales and have established themselves as a haven for gardeners in the Fort Collins area.
Mundy Miller
Bath Garden Center
+1 970-484-5022
mundy@bathgardencenter.com