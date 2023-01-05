Governor’s Office announces new chief of staff

SANTA FE – The Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that Daniel Schlegel will serve as the governor’s chief of staff. Interim Chief of Staff Courtney Kerster will return to her role as senior advisor to the governor and director of federal affairs.

“Dan has been a trusted and integral member of my team throughout my tenure as governor,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “His leadership of the Economic Recovery Council throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in our state’s economic rebound and continued growth. His strong relationships with legislators, business leaders, and community members across the state has been critical to the successful delivery of key legislative and policy initiatives, and I am greatly looking forward to his service as chief of staff.”

“We forged a strong team during the governor’s first term, and I am privileged to lead this office to build upon our work in service of New Mexicans,” said Schlegel. “I am committed to delivering on the governor’s bold vision in the upcoming session and throughout the next four years, as well as deepening our relationships with the Legislature.”

Schlegel served as director of strategic initiatives for the governor’s office since 2021, where he previously served as small business advisor. He also worked for Gov. Lujan Grisham in her Washington, D.C., office when she served in Congress. Schlegel holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Irvine, and a master’s degree from Portland State University.