St Albans // DUI-D Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2007126
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 11, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweet Hollow Rd, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Roland Lontine
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 11, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a reported crash on Sweet Hollow Rd in Sheldon VT. Both operators involved subsequently drove to the VSP St Albans Barracks to provide statements. Troopers observed indicators of impairment in Lontine. Lontine was arrested and processed while at the barracks. Lontine is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on January 31, 2023, at 08:30 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 0830hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993