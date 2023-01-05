Submit Release
St Albans // DUI-D Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2007126

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans              

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: December 11, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweet Hollow Rd, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a child

 

ACCUSED: Roland Lontine

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 11, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a reported crash on Sweet Hollow Rd in Sheldon VT. Both operators involved subsequently drove to the VSP St Albans Barracks to provide statements. Troopers observed indicators of impairment in Lontine. Lontine was arrested and processed while at the barracks. Lontine is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on January 31, 2023, at 08:30 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 0830hrs

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

