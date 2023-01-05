UDAF Announces New State Veterinarian

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is announcing the hiring of Dr. Daniel W. Christensen as the new Utah state veterinarian, taking the place of Dr. Dean Taylor who retired from UDAF on December 30, 2022.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Christensen to our department and are confident that he will serve the people of Utah well,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner. “We would also like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Taylor for his dedication and service as the state veterinarian for the past three years, managing an unprecedented number of animal disease outbreaks and helping provide stability to animal health regulation.”

Dr. Christensen received his DVM from Kansas State University and has spent the last several years serving our nation working for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute as well as at the Tripler Army Medical Center as the attending veterinarian. His background in infectious disease research and veterinary practices make him well-qualified to oversee the industry’s needs as state veterinarian. Dr. Christensen will be joining UDAF in August of 2023.

During the interim, Dr. Amanda Price will serve as the Utah state veterinarian. Dr. Price has been the assistant state veterinarian for the past three years and has been a vital part of UDAF. She has expertise in infectious diseases and animal health and has played a major role in helping contain the various outbreaks during her time at UDAF. Following Dr. Christensen’s start at UDAF, Dr. Price will continue to serve as the assistant state veterinarian.

For more information on the role of the state veterinarian, visit the Animal Health Program page on the UDAF website.