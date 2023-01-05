CES Nationwide acquires Ramar Supply
CES Family of Companies continues to grow. The acquisition of Ramar Supply provides foothold in the Restaurant Equipment and Supplies market in Chicagoland
We are honored to welcome the Ramar team to our CES Family of Companies”HODGKINS, IL, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hodgkins, Il. Chicagoland Equipment & Supply (CES), a portfolio company of Cooper Management, LLC, and a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry, has acquired Ramar Supply, a leading seller of Food Equipment and supplies to restaurants. The transaction closed on December 31st, 2022, and an official announcement was made to Ramar’s employees at the Company’s Burbank headquarters January 3rd. The acquisition is a continuation of CES’ efforts to expand its Food Industry offering. Cook M&A (cookma.com), PFS (pfs-law.com), and Miller Cooper (millercooper.com) were advisors to the transaction.
“Ramar Supply has been a staple for the restaurant industry in Chicagoland. Their lines of equipment and supplies compliment the business we have in the CES family today and greatly expand our footprint in the Restaurant space. We are honored to welcome the Ramar team to our CES Family of Companies,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES.
“We are very excited for the Ramar employees as the combination with CES creates opportunities for growth. The product lines in both equipment and supplies at CES are a great fit with what we’ve built here at Ramar Supply. I’m also very excited to bring service to our Ramar customer base through the CES service network that includes 50+ technicians.” said Mark Raber, president Ramar Supply.
The acquisition of Ramar Supply fits into CES’ strategy to be the leading seller of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the Food Industry. Through the acquisition, CES grows its network of service technicians. Together both CES and Ramar will expand its offerings to existing customers allowing them a one stop provider of Equipment, Supplies, and Service.
Elliot Wheeler, Chief Investment Officer of Cooper Management LLC, said “We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Sherri, Kathy, and the entire Ramar team to the CES family. We remain steadfast in growing the business to create a special community for customers, vendors, and most all, our talented employees. The acquisition of Ramar is a continuation of this strategy and our long-term vision.”
About Chicagoland Equipment & Supply, LLC
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Upper Midwest. CES is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for its customers and the communities in which it operates. In 2018, CES partnered with Cooper Management, LLC to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit cesnationwide.com
About Cooper Management, LLC
Cooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.
