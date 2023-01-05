Fortune Tires Announces New Size Availability for their Commercial Van LT All-Weather Tire
Fortune Tires is pleased to announce size additions to its all-new tire for the last-mile delivery vehicle segment.
Fortune Tires, which provides commercial and passenger tires in North America, is pleased to announce size additions to its all-new tire for the last-mile delivery vehicle segment.
The Tormenta LMD FSR103 is an all-weather, commercial highway light truck tire making it ideal for commercial vans and multi-purpose vehicles that transport heavy loads. Certified with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) symbol, this durable tire delivers a smooth ride, superior handling, and year-round traction on dry and wet roads, even in the harshest of weather.
This tire features the latest in technology with a specialized tread compound to enhance durability and 4 central wide grooves for excellent water evacuation in wet conditions. Its’ high-depth sipes with multiple biting edges also work to increase driving safety in various road conditions.
Available now in 5 popular sizes, with additional sizes due to launch throughout Q1 2023:
-185/60R15C 6PR 94/92T
-195/75R16C 8PR 107/105R
-205/75R16C 10PR 113/111R
-225/75R16C 10PR 121/120R
-235/65R16C 10PR 121/119R
“We’re excited about the addition of the Tormenta LMD in this fast-growing segment and the expansion of our program offering,” said Ken Coltrane, Vice President of Marketing & Product Development for Fortune Tires. “With economical offerings in PLT, TBR, and ST Radial tire segments, Fortune Tires reinforces our brand commitment to continued growth and profitability for our tire dealers.”
Complete product details can be found at FORTUNETIREUSA.COM Photos are available upon request.
About FORTUNE TIRES
The Fortune Tire brand is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. The history of Prinx Chengshan can be traced back to 1976. The company specializes in research and development of green, safe, high-quality, high-performance TBR, PCR, LTR
