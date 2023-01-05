MojoAuth Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Customer Growth and Product Innovation
The innovative passwordless authentication provider, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and achievementSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MojoAuth, the leading provider of innovative authentication solutions, is proud to announce a record-breaking year of growth and success. To continue meeting the demands of their expanding customer base, the company is thrilled to welcome several new team members and unveil their latest product offerings.
These additions to the MojoAuth family will help drive the company's mission of providing secure and user-friendly authentication experiences to businesses around the world. In the past year, MojoAuth has achieved impressive milestones, including doubling the size of its team, increasing revenue by multi fold, adding over 300 customers, and scaling infrastructure three times to meet the demand of over 100 million login requests. These accomplishments solidify MojoAuth's position as a leader in the passwordless authentication market.
Gone are the days of forgetting passwords or falling victim to phishing scams. With our passwordless authentication system, users can securely log in to their accounts using biometric data, such as a fingerprint or facial recognition, or a one-time code sent to their phone.
Not only is this method of authentication more secure than traditional passwords, it is also more convenient for users. No more trying to remember multiple complex passwords or constantly resetting them. In addition, passwordless authentication helps to reduce the risk of data breaches and protect against cyber threats.
"I couldn't be more proud of our team and the progress we've made this year," said Dev Kumar, Co-founder of MojoAuth. "Their hard work and dedication have allowed us to bring new and improved product offerings to meet the increasing demand for passwordless authentication solutions, and the response has been incredible. I can't wait to see what the future holds for MojoAuth."
MojoAuth is committed to staying at the forefront of the passwordless authentication market and providing the best possible solutions for its customers. The company has released several new products including passkeys, passwordless plugin for existing login systems, etc. and updates to its existing offerings, and has even bigger plans in the works for the coming year.
"We couldn't have achieved this level of success without the support of our talented team and loyal partners and customers," said Kumar. "We look forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the coming year and beyond."
We believe this is the future of authentication and are thrilled to offer this service to our users. For more information about MojoAuth and its pricing plans and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, visit mojoauth.com.
About MojoAuth
Passwords are one of the biggest challenges over the internet for the following reasons:
Hard for us to remember and keep track
Attackers steal passwords to damage our personal life
Hard for businesses to store and process in servers
They are also the number one target of cybercriminals, as 80% of breaches involve weak or stolen passwords. It is a huge nightmare to maintain these painful passwords for everyone.
The idea for MojoAuth arose from this massive pain. MojoAuth is a passwordless authentication solution that allows users to log into the apps without requiring a password.
At MojoAuth, we innovated and built developer-friendly software to remove the need for passwords. We have thousands of developers around the world using the product and building amazing experiences for their customers without worrying about painful passwords. We would like to invite you to our journey for the passwordless world.
