Painting Plus Home Improvement Launches New Website to Better Serve Residential and Commercial Customers in South Jersey

CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Painting Plus Home Improvement LLC , a trusted residential and commercial painting contractor based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is proud to announce the launch of its new website at www.paintingplushome.com with the help of Lifted Websites. The new site is designed to make it easier for homeowners, property managers, and business owners across South Jersey to request free painting quotes and schedule services online.With a service area that includes Cherry Hill, Camden County, Gloucester County, and surrounding communities, the new platform allows customers to quickly access information about interior and exterior painting services, browse past project photos, and connect directly with the company for personalized estimates.“Our goal was to make things simple and transparent for the customer,” said a company representative. “Whether someone needs a single room painted or a full commercial space refreshed, they can now request a free estimate in just a few clicks.”Painting Plus Home Improvement LLC in South Jersey has built a strong local reputation for its attention to detail, clean work, and reliable service across both residential and commercial jobs. The new website reflects the company's commitment to providing responsive, quality-driven service from the very first interaction.The company continues to operate out of its Cherry Hill location at 5 Perina Blvd, Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08003, and can be reached by phone at (856) 669-7500.For more information or to request a free quote, visit www.paintingplushome.com Media Contact:

