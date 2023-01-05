Submit Release
Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting applications for 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

​SPRINGFIELD  Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2023 Conservatoin Achievement Scholarship program.

The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources.

Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is reserved for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarship program rewards high school students interested in conservation stewardship with an eye toward encouraging them to focus their studies on enhancing and protecting our natural resources,” said Colleen Callahan, chair of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

 

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by March 3, 2023.

 

Detailed instructions and the 2023 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org.

 

Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or info@ilconservation.org for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

 

