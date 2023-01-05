Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,966 in the last 365 days.

ReadyNet Receives Verizon Approval for LTE520S Router

Verizon Announcement with ReadyNet Logo

Verizon Approves ReadyNet LTE520S

ReadyNet announced today that it recently received Verizon certification for its flagship LTE520S wireless router.

Having the LTE520S certified with all three carriers is a major milestone, and we’re excited to offer our customers and partners more options when it comes to choosing a wireless carrier!”
— Bill Pedersen
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyNet, the leader in wireless connectivity solutions for internet service providers, announced today that it recently received Verizon certification for its flagship LTE520S wireless router, which is ideal for WAN redundancy and POTS line replacement. With Verizon certification in hand, ReadyNet’s LTE520S is now officially approved for use on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks.

ReadyNet’s Voice Product Director, Bill Pedersen, announced, “Having the LTE520S certified with all three carriers is a major milestone, and we’re excited to offer our customers and partners more options when it comes to choosing a wireless carrier! The LTE520S is also compatible with analog telephones and provides VoIP capability for customers needing traditional telephone service and a POTS line replacement.”

The company also announced that the LTE520S is in stock and available for immediate purchase from its dealers and distributors.

About ReadyNet
ReadyNet has been designing and manufacturing premium connectivity solutions for ISPs, MSPs, and OEMs for over 30 years. The company’s premier line of service provider products include features such as remote management and provisioning, extended Wi-Fi coverage, 4G-LTE connectivity, VoIP analog telephone adapters, and smart parental controls.

Bill Pedersen
ReadyNet Solutions
+1 801-984-5130
bpedersen@readynetsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

ReadyNet Receives Verizon Approval for LTE520S Router

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.