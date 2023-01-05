ReadyNet Receives Verizon Approval for LTE520S Router
ReadyNet announced today that it recently received Verizon certification for its flagship LTE520S wireless router.
Having the LTE520S certified with all three carriers is a major milestone, and we’re excited to offer our customers and partners more options when it comes to choosing a wireless carrier!”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyNet, the leader in wireless connectivity solutions for internet service providers, announced today that it recently received Verizon certification for its flagship LTE520S wireless router, which is ideal for WAN redundancy and POTS line replacement. With Verizon certification in hand, ReadyNet’s LTE520S is now officially approved for use on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks.
— Bill Pedersen
ReadyNet’s Voice Product Director, Bill Pedersen, announced, “Having the LTE520S certified with all three carriers is a major milestone, and we’re excited to offer our customers and partners more options when it comes to choosing a wireless carrier! The LTE520S is also compatible with analog telephones and provides VoIP capability for customers needing traditional telephone service and a POTS line replacement.”
The company also announced that the LTE520S is in stock and available for immediate purchase from its dealers and distributors.
About ReadyNet
ReadyNet has been designing and manufacturing premium connectivity solutions for ISPs, MSPs, and OEMs for over 30 years. The company’s premier line of service provider products include features such as remote management and provisioning, extended Wi-Fi coverage, 4G-LTE connectivity, VoIP analog telephone adapters, and smart parental controls.
Bill Pedersen
ReadyNet Solutions
+1 801-984-5130
bpedersen@readynetsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube