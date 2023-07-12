ReadyNet Becomes Exclusive Distributor of FlyingVoice's VoIP Phones and ATAs in the USA
We are delighted to partner with FlyingVoice and bring their state-of-the-art VoIP phones and adapters to the USA. We are poised to reshape the way businesses and individuals connect and communicate.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyNet Solutions, the leading provider of remotely-managed Wi-Fi routers with VoIP and LTE, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with FlyingVoice, a renowned manufacturer of innovative communication devices. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry, as ReadyNet becomes the exclusive distributor and representative of FlyingVoice's extensive range of premium VoIP phones with Wi-Fi and advanced analog-telephone adapters (ATAs), throughout the United States.
— Martin Frey, Chairman
FlyingVoice's product lineup offers a diverse selection of VoIP phones designed to meet a wide range of communication needs—from entry-level phones with Wi-Fi to specialized models catering to enhanced accessibility requirements, and high-end executive phones equipped with premium features, FlyingVoice delivers solutions to a wide range of customers.
"We are delighted to partner with FlyingVoice and bring their state-of-the-art VoIP phones and adapters to the United States," said Martin Frey, Chairman at ReadyNet. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing our customers with comprehensive communication solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with reliability. Together with FlyingVoice, we are poised to reshape the way businesses and individuals connect and communicate."
ReadyNet will also offer FlyingVoice's ATAs, allowing seamless integration of traditional analog devices into IP-based telephony systems. These adapters are available in models supporting multiple SIP accounts, providing businesses with the flexibility to adapt their communication infrastructure as needed.
"MyHive USA has been utilizing FlyingVoice phones from ReadyNet for our communication needs, and I must say they have exceeded our expectations," said Darren Ybarra, CTO of MyHive USA LLC. "The setup process was incredibly straightforward, allowing us to have our phones up and running in no time. The user interface is intuitive and user-friendly, making it effortless for our employees to navigate the phone features and functionalities."
Ybarra continued, "What sets FlyingVoice phones apart is their remarkable reliability. We have experienced no downtime since implementing these IP phones, ensuring uninterrupted communication within our organization. Whether it's making calls, conducting conference meetings, or accessing advanced features, FlyingVoice phones from ReadyNet have consistently delivered outstanding performance."
ReadyNet Solutions' extensive market reach and expertise in remotely-managed Wi-Fi routers, combined with FlyingVoice's innovative communication solutions, will revolutionize the telecommunications landscape in the United States. For more information about ReadyNet Solutions and FlyingVoice, please visit www.readynetsolutions.com.
Jason Forston
ReadyNet Solutions
+1 3856956723
jforston@readynetsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
ReadyNet Becomes Exclusive Distributor of FlyingVoice's VoIP Phones and ATAs in the United States