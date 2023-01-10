Clinc Launches Unique AI-Driven IVR For Banks & Credit Unions
Clinc can now offer their revolutionary IVR technology for banks and credit unions
Until now, no IVR Conversational AI technology exists that provides a truly natural conversation both in text and voice – a critical need to mitigate customer frustration with old-school IVR systems”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinc today announced the launch of Clinc IVR, its latest digital innovation for banks and credit unions. As the only Conversational AI solution that is focused on voice-first technology, Clinc AI is already integrated with many core and online banking platforms and is fully integrated with many of the largest phone system providers, including Genesys and Amazon Connect, allowing fast, seamless deployment.
— Jon Newhard, Chief Executive Officer, Clinc AI
Traditional touch-tone Interactive Voice Response systems are anything but interactive, leaving customers frustrated and forced to speak to a live agent. By contrast, Clinc has perfected and promoted a Voice-First strategy based on its patented technology, recognizing the rapid ascension of consumers desiring to interact through voice versus a manually inputted text dialogue. This provides an experience similar to working with a credit union or bank’s best customer service agent, all available on a 24x7 basis and all without hold times.
Clinc offers an authenticated and integrated AI-driven IVR assistants providing self-service banking across a multitude of functions as simple as requesting password reset to transferring funds and applying for loans. Clinc's AI technology uses natural language processing to uniquely understand how users talk and can understand both slang and context. The conversation is controlled by the end user versus the phone system forcing them into an endless loop of rigid, limited options, resulting in a positive user experience.
“Entering the IVR space was the next logical step for us – enabling our AI technology to flow seamlessly across all channels. Until now, no IVR Conversational AI technology exists that provides a truly natural conversation both in text and voice – a critical need to mitigate customer frustration with old-school IVR systems ” said Jon Newhard, Chief Executive Officer. “We have seen the importance of the call center as an important channel, particularly through the pandemic and understand the needs of our customers trying to provide better service to their members and customers. It remains our pleasure to serve them with our innovative technology.”
About Clinc
Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.
