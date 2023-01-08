Mastering Artificial Turf Sales in 7 Steps with Nick Ogilvie

Contact us for more information Logo For Luxe Blades

Look no further! These 7 simple steps will set you up for success and help you effectively communicate the value of artificial turf to potential customers.

This book is a game changer for anyone in the artificial turf industry. I have been in this industry for over 16 years and now im sharing some of my secrets on how to sell artificial turf.” — Nick Ogilvie

CELINA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention: Business Owners and Sales Professionals

When it comes to landscaping, nothing beats the look and feel of natural grass - but what about when Mother Nature just can't deliver, and customers are tired of paying high water bills? That's where synthetic grass comes in - and today we're excited to announce that Luxe Blades owner Nick Ogilvie has just released another book on the topic! Called How to Sell Artificial Turf, the book covers everything needed to sell an artificial turf job to prospective clients.

Ogilvie has been working in the synthetic grass industry for over 16 years now, so he knows his stuff - and he's excited to share his expertise with entrepreneurs and contractors everywhere who are looking for an easy way to add to their bottom line or start another business in the artificial turf industry. "How to Sell Artificial Turf" is now available on Amazon or paper back and www.luxeblades.com

Nick Ogilvie has always been driven by his passion for entrepreneurship. From a young age, he learned from his successful grandfathers about the rewards and challenges of owning a business. As a student at West Texas A&M, Nick was vice president of his fraternity and worked at the Ambassador Hotel, where he developed a strong understanding of customer experience.

But it wasn't until Nick was laid off from his job as a conductor with BNSF Railway that he found his true calling in the artificial turf industry. With droughts and water shortages becoming more common in his home region of Eastern New Mexico and West Texas, Nick saw the potential for artificial turf to become a viable solution for homeowners seeking a lush green lawn without the high-water usage. In fact, a 1,000 to 1,500 square foot lawn consumes around 12,000 gallons of water per year, making the switch to artificial turf a smart investment with a 4-year return on investment.

With his savings, Nick flew out to California to learn how to lay artificial turf, and 16 years later he has installed it all over the country, from California to Vermont and down to the Florida Keys. Some of his notable projects include the Crystal River Harley Davidson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Crown Euro Cars Mercedes Benz, Hard Rock Hotels, and the Devon Amphitheatre in Decatur, Illinois.

But golf has always been a personal passion for Nick. He has been playing since he was seven years old and has always been drawn to the sport. This passion led him to design and install the first artificial turf par 3 on the south rim of the Palo Duro Canyon for The River Falls Development outside of Amarillo, Texas. He also built a 9-hole par 3 course for the City of Clovis, NM and is currently working on a course in Lucas, Texas.

Through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to delivering the best customer experience, Nick Ogilvie has built a successful career in the artificial turf industry. He is a true inspiration to anyone seeking to turn their passions into a successful business.

Interviewing the Author Nick Ogilvie