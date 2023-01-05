Re: ROAD CLOSED: Vt Route 104 / Boyden Hill Dr Cambridge
Vt Route 104 in the area of Boyden Hill Dr in Cambridge is now back open to through traffic.
Thank you for your patience and please continue to drive carefully, thank you.
Mimi Serna
Sent: Thursday, January 5, 2023 11:32 AM
To: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSED: Vt Route 104 / Boyden Hill Dr Cambridge
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 104 is completely closed near the intersection of Boyden Hill Dr in Cambridge due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173