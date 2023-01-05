- Two Federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Programs Ending

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 5, 2023) — SNAP emergency allotment and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, both temporary federal pandemic emergency assistance programs, will end in the coming months.

“These programs have helped thousands of Utah residents to make it through the economic challenges brought about by the pandemic,” said Nate McDonald, deputy director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “But we have always known these programs would be temporary, and fortunately, Utah’s economy has thousands of job opportunities for those who are looking.”

Utah’s most recently published job growth rate is 2.6% and unemployment rate is 2.2%.

When the federal government declared a public health emergency at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it allowed for an emergency increase in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP or Food Stamps) benefits to SNAP eligible recipients. The omnibus bill recently passed by Congress included the end date for SNAP emergency allotment as February 2023.

Beginning in March 2023, all 74,000 households in Utah that receive SNAP benefits will no longer receive the federal SNAP emergency allotment, returning SNAP benefits to their pre-pandemic level. The average emergency issuance per household was approximately $175-200 per month. Eligibility for the SNAP benefit has not changed.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Utah received $344 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds, helping individuals pay their rent and utilities during the pandemic. The program launched March 15, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the program processed more than 97,000 applications and paid $287 million in assistance to eligible Utahns.

The federal funds are anticipated to be exhausted by the end of March. Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance will no longer be available after Sunday, February 5, 2023. Applications submitted by that date will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, until funding runs out or until all of the completed applications have been processed.

Recognizing the challenges Utahns face with increasing housing costs and inflation across the board, Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s budget recommendations published in December included several items that address these needs directly. Recommendations included a $150 million investment for housing supports for Utahns ranging from those experiencing homelessness to first-time homebuyers. The proposal also included $800,000 for Utah food pantries to help offset the rising costs of food for Utah families and individuals. The recommendations will be considered by the State Legislature in the upcoming legislative session.

For those struggling to cover housing and food costs, the Department of Workforce Services offers year-round energy and water assistance through the HEAT program as well as employment assistance, education assistance and food assistance for those who are eligible at jobs.utah.gov. If you need further help, please contact your local community action office or call 211 for information about local food pantries, housing programs or other assistance, including housing counseling and eviction assistance.

