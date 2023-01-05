Press Releases

01/05/2023

Governor Lamont Directs State Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing the flag of the State of Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in honor of State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown), who was killed late last night in a motor vehicle accident.

State flags should be lowered effective immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification indicating when flags should be returned to full staff.

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy,” Governor Lamont said. “Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown. He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family, including his wife Carrissa and his mother Queen, as well as his friends and colleagues in the General Assembly.”