PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company Expands Footprint Throughout Southeast Florida
PatchMaster Serving West Palm Beach and Boca Raton Opens in FloridaWEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair company, announces today the opening of PatchMaster Serving West Palm Beach and Boca Raton under the management of owner Jerry Inman.
“I am very excited to own a PatchMaster franchise. In researching other options, I chose PatchMaster due to its clear and scalable business model that addresses a major market need: providing consumers and businesses with a convenient, affordable, and professional solution to repair damage to drywall, sheetrock, and plaster. Their transparent communication and high level of support proved PatchMaster has the necessary capacity to meet market demand for these types of home services while fully supporting their franchisees through every step of the process,” said Inman.
“As a home-based mobile concept, PatchMaster is one of the most accessible and affordable franchises in the industry. We are thrilled to welcome Jerry to the PatchMaster family. I look forward to Jerry’s future success," echoed Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
“I am also excited to expand my current partnerships with plumbers, electricians, HVAC and local restoration companies throughout southeast Florida to bring an unprecedented level of drywall and plaster repair service to this region of the sunshine state,” said Inman. In his spare time, Inman enjoys golfing, fishing, and listening to great music on the beach.
PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repair. Most handymen, contractors, and large drywall companies want to do more than just repair minor drywall. That is where PatchMaster fills the critical niche in the market. PatchMaster repairs holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are completed in a single visit.
PatchMaster Serving West Palm Beach and Boca Raton offers a fast, professional solution for drywall, and plaster repairs in your home or office. Inman's team services the communities of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Lake Worth, Lake Worth Beach, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach, and others in Palm Beach county.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
