PatchMaster Named a 2026 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Drywall Repair and Interior Painting Franchise Built for Operators with Affordable Entry, Repeat Demand, and Room to Scale
The Top Low-Cost Franchise designation highlights brands that require an initial investment of less than $100,000 while still delivering strong franchisee satisfaction, an increasingly important combination for today’s prospective business owners. Franchise Business Review conducts independent research based on feedback from more than 35,000 franchise owners across 350 leading franchise systems, identifying brands that outperform industry benchmarks.
“This recognition comes down to the fundamentals, low startup cost, strong demand, and a model that can scale,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “Our owners aren’t buying into a concept that needs to be figured out; they’re stepping into a business with clear unit economics and a service people need every day. That’s what’s driving growth across the system.”
PatchMaster operates within the massive home services market but takes a focused approach, specializing in drywall repair and finishing. Homeowners frequently need small patch-and-paint jobs, while trade partners such as plumbers, HVAC technicians, roofers, restoration companies, and property managers rely on a trusted partner to complete the job after their work is done. This steady, repeat demand gives franchise owners a clear path to building consistent revenue in their local markets.
The company’s model is designed to get owners up and running quickly. New franchisees participate in an in-person training program at PatchMaster’s corporate headquarters, where they gain hands-on experience in drywall repair and painting and practical guidance on hiring, marketing, and running the business day to day. That initial training is paired with ongoing coaching and operational support, equipping owners to continue building their teams, serving customers, and growing revenue over time.
With a home-based structure, streamlined operations, and strong brand support, PatchMaster offers a practical path into business ownership, one that balances affordability with the ability to scale.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 200 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch-and-Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com.
To find trusted drywall repair and painting professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com
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