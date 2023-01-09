Sandstone Care Opens New Detox and Inpatient Residential Treatment Center in Chantilly, Virginia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care, a national teen and young adult addiction treatment and mental health organization, addresses the growing need for local teen and young adult substance use and mental health treatment with their newest detox and inpatient residential facility opening in Chantilly.
Addressing the desperate need for addiction treatment and care in Virginia, Sandstone Care will be offering two primary levels of care at the new location. The first, Medically Monitored Detoxification services, Level 3.7WM which includes a 5–7-day program with daily contact with a medical provider, daily nursing contact, and medication management. This level of care also involves daily check-ins with a licensed clinician to discuss early on set goals and objectives. The second, Residential Treatment Services, Level 3.5, includes a 14–18-day program with bi-weekly contact with an onsite medical provider, 120 minutes of individual contact with a licensed clinician, and 36 hours of clinical group contact per week. Clients will have the opportunity to engage in long-term planning for their treatment journey. The total length of stay for clients who are admitted into Sandstone Care Chantilly will average between 14-28 days.
Sandstone Care Regional Clinical Director Erica Johns LPC knows the importance of bringing these addiction treatment and mental health services to the community, “There are very few to no resources that provide a medical detox to those who are struggling in the surrounding Virginia area. The only resources are hospital-based, which do not provide a full continuum of care once clients have completed the initial step of sobriety. It is incredibly important to ensure that patients/clients have access to discharge planning resources in order for long-term success.”
Sandstone Care provides a full continuum of care throughout Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois. The programs are actively accepting new clients and taking all major insurances. If Sandstone is not the best fit for you or your loved one, they will help you find another treatment center that better matches your needs.
The Chantilly Detox and Inpatient Residential Treatment Center (located at 15100 Enterprise Court, Suite #300) will open on Monday, January 9th with a drop-in style open house and official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce from 10 am-6 pm, where local providers and members of the community can take tours of the center and meet clinical leadership and staff. For more information about the new Chantilly Detox and Inpatient Residential Treatment Center, visit https://www.sandstonecare.com/levels-of-care/detox/.
###
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care, a unique and innovative addiction treatment center with locations across Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois, specializing in working with teens and young adults, is an expert in treating the root cause of mental health and addiction challenges. Over the years, Sandstone Care has treated hundreds of young people struggling with addiction and mental health issues with an incredibly hands-on approach, involving the families every step of the way, and providing support in all areas of their clients’ lives. For more information visit, https://www.sandstonecare.com/.
Barrie Cohen
Addressing the desperate need for addiction treatment and care in Virginia, Sandstone Care will be offering two primary levels of care at the new location. The first, Medically Monitored Detoxification services, Level 3.7WM which includes a 5–7-day program with daily contact with a medical provider, daily nursing contact, and medication management. This level of care also involves daily check-ins with a licensed clinician to discuss early on set goals and objectives. The second, Residential Treatment Services, Level 3.5, includes a 14–18-day program with bi-weekly contact with an onsite medical provider, 120 minutes of individual contact with a licensed clinician, and 36 hours of clinical group contact per week. Clients will have the opportunity to engage in long-term planning for their treatment journey. The total length of stay for clients who are admitted into Sandstone Care Chantilly will average between 14-28 days.
Sandstone Care Regional Clinical Director Erica Johns LPC knows the importance of bringing these addiction treatment and mental health services to the community, “There are very few to no resources that provide a medical detox to those who are struggling in the surrounding Virginia area. The only resources are hospital-based, which do not provide a full continuum of care once clients have completed the initial step of sobriety. It is incredibly important to ensure that patients/clients have access to discharge planning resources in order for long-term success.”
Sandstone Care provides a full continuum of care throughout Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois. The programs are actively accepting new clients and taking all major insurances. If Sandstone is not the best fit for you or your loved one, they will help you find another treatment center that better matches your needs.
The Chantilly Detox and Inpatient Residential Treatment Center (located at 15100 Enterprise Court, Suite #300) will open on Monday, January 9th with a drop-in style open house and official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce from 10 am-6 pm, where local providers and members of the community can take tours of the center and meet clinical leadership and staff. For more information about the new Chantilly Detox and Inpatient Residential Treatment Center, visit https://www.sandstonecare.com/levels-of-care/detox/.
###
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care, a unique and innovative addiction treatment center with locations across Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois, specializing in working with teens and young adults, is an expert in treating the root cause of mental health and addiction challenges. Over the years, Sandstone Care has treated hundreds of young people struggling with addiction and mental health issues with an incredibly hands-on approach, involving the families every step of the way, and providing support in all areas of their clients’ lives. For more information visit, https://www.sandstonecare.com/.
Barrie Cohen
Barrie Cohen Public Relations
+1 303-900-7505
email us here