Governor Gordon Sworn In for 2nd Term

Outlines Vision for Building Wyoming’s Future in Second Inaugural Address









CHEYENNE, Wyo. – After taking the oath of office for his second term, Governor Mark Gordon delivered his Second Inaugural Address. Governor Gordon pledged to continue to fight for Wyoming values, and called on her citizens to work together to build the state’s future.

The Governor’s speech encouraged engaging with others holding differing views, and laid out a vision “for Wyoming to chart her path, independent of political fashion, or popular trend.”

“The undeniable fact is that our founders did not leave us a fire-and-forget, plug-and-play government,” Governor Gordon said. “Our government requires participation and effort and compromise. We must work together to begin this next chapter.”

The Governor, along with Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, was sworn in by Wyoming Chief Justice Kate Fox during a public ceremony held in the Capitol Rotunda at 10:30 a.m today.

The Governor called on citizens to advocate for, and protect, Wyoming values, and said the state must seize the opportunities that lay before it. He spoke of the importance of education and economic diversification, noting the state’s future is its children and grandchildren. The Governor also pledged to continue emphasizing responsive, responsible and accountable government.

“Wyoming’s time is now,” the Governor said. “While others fiddle for answers, Wyoming is ready to solve the challenges of our time – not with talk but with action. To Wyoming, I say we will not be deterred by any obstacles. As Governor, I commit to use every power I have to protect Wyoming’s interests and potential.

The Governor concluded by thanking his family and stressing the importance of the next several years, and its impact on future generations.

“We have been given a great state, a great nation, and a great gift, and we know it is our time to leave this world a little better for our time in it. On this day, we stand united and ready to seize our future --- as Wyoming people have always done --- with courage, confidence, and conviction.”

A complete copy of Governor Mark Gordon’s Second Inaugural Address (as prepared) is available here.

