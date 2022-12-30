Governor Gordon’s Mental Health Summit Website Provides Resources









CHEYENNE, Wyo. – After hosting a successful mental health summit in Casper earlier this fall, Governor Mark Gordon remains committed to furthering the conversation and working towards solutions that improve behavioral health services in the state.

As a result, the Governor’s office has established a website where stakeholders and the public can find information on current efforts underway in the Governor’s office. These include the work continuing since October’s Mental Health Summit and information about the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families.

The site provides an opportunity to register for educational webinars, find additional resources, and sign up for a monthly newsletter that provides updates on current and future events. The site will serve as an additional resource and opportunity for those in the mental health field – as well as the general public – to stay informed about work taking place in the behavioral health services space.

The Governor’s mental health summit website can be found at https://sites.google.com/wyo.gov/governors-mental-health-summit/home

