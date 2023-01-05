Free Ice Fishing Talks Coming in January and February

CONTACT:

January 5, 2023

Concord, NH – Mark your calendars and plan some new adventures for the upcoming ice-fishing season. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is hosting two free ice-fishing seminars on Thursday, January 26, and Thursday, February 9, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The talks will begin at 7:00 p.m.

January’s seminar will focus on targeting white perch and February’s conversation will center on lake trout and how these two different species can be successfully taken through the ice. Both of these exciting seminars will be led by featured presenter and New Hampshire fishing guide Tim Moore of Tim Moore Outdoors. In these talks, Moore will share his insights on equipment, lures and gear, where to find these fish, and strategies for angling success and increasing your catch. Both experienced ice anglers and those new to the sport will learn something new.

“Step up your ice-fishing action this winter by learning how to target these two exciting and very different species of fish,” said Moore. “From the where to the when and the how, these seminars will add something to the arsenal of anyone in attendance.”

A veteran ice angler, Moore is a full-time New Hampshire fishing guide, outdoor writer, and a state and world record holder. He has fished the waters of New Hampshire for more than 40 years. He conducts fishing seminars from Maine to Minnesota and guides hundreds of ice anglers each year from around the world in search of lake trout, white perch, and black crappie among other target species.