Secretary Naig Announces Leadership Team for Second Term

A public swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Iowa State Capitol on Friday, January 13

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 5, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced employees who will serve in leadership positions at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The announcement comes as Naig begins his second term as Secretary.

Secretary Naig’s swearing-in ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, in the rotunda of the Iowa State Capitol. The ceremony is open to the public.

“It’s an honor to continue serving the people of Iowa as Secretary of Agriculture. We have assembled a passionate and talented team that will provide excellent leadership for the Department and the diverse Iowa agricultural community,” said Secretary Naig. “Whether it’s our work in consumer protection and food safety or our focus on building markets and improving water quality, the important work of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship touches the lives of every Iowan every day. I have full confidence that this capable team will provide exceptional service and trusted leadership as we carry out our mission.”

The following is a list of Department leadership:

Grant Menke, Deputy Secretary. Menke is joining the Department after serving as Vice President of Market Development for the Iowa Corns Growers Association and Iowa Corn Promotion Board. Prior to that, he served as Iowa State Director for USDA Rural Development and Policy Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Colin Tadlock, Chief of Staff. Tadlock joined the Department in 2021 as Legislative Liaison after previously serving as the Communications Director for the Speaker’s Office in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Susan Kozak, Division Director, Soil Conservation and Water Quality. Kozak has served as Division Director since 2019. She has been with the Department since 2008 and previously served as Mines and Minerals Bureau Chief.

Kate Bussanmas, Deputy Division Director, Soil Conservation and Water Quality. Bussanmas has served as the Deputy Division Director since 2019. She has been with the Department since 2016 and previously worked in the Field Services Bureau.

Dr. Travis Knight, Division Director, Consumer Protection and Industry Services; Food Safety and Animal Health. Dr. Knight was named Division Director in July of 2022. He has been with the Department since 2005, previously serving as Laboratory Bureau Chief.

Haylee Pontier, Deputy Division Director, Consumer Protection and Industry Services; Food Safety and Animal Health; Department Attorney. Pontier joined the Department in September of 2022 after previously working at the Iowa Department on Aging and United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.

Dr. Jeff Kaisand, State Veterinarian.

Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist.

Robin Pruisner, State Entomologist.

Paul Ovrom, State Horticulturist.

Haley Hook, Legislative Liaison.

Ben Bouwkamp, Special Assistant.

Leah Mosher, Executive Assistant and Scheduler.

Don McDowell, Communications Director.

Amy Smith, Deputy Communications Director.

Alex Rausch, Digital and Visual Communications Manager.

A complete staff listing can be found on the Department's website and can be accessed by clicking here.